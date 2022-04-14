FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The State Center Community college district wants to hear from you.
Flyers are being sent out throughout the district asking you to weigh in on some important issues.
Fresno City College student Hailey Curtis is enjoying being back on campus this year.
"I was excited to come back to campus," said Curtis. "Being at home, the social distancing and distance learning was really difficult for me. I had to learn to become more tech-savvy than I ever was before."
Now that students are back in the classroom, the school wants them to feel as safe and supported as possible.
"Try to get back to that sense of normalcy," explained Curtis. "We're just trying to welcome students back, so they know we've had a rough couple years but were back in business."
But not everyone has returned to campus.
"One of the things we've seen is some of our students didn't return and we wanted to figure out why," said SCCCD Chancellor Carole Goldsmith.
Full-time enrollment is still down roughly 11% for the district.
"Maybe you're a little fearful about coming back, getting in groups or you have questions about the procedures," said Goldsmith. "We want to determine why people aren't returning to college."
To determine what's delaying students' return, the district is sending out flyers and asking the community for input.
"This is an opportunity to tell us your story because we're listening," said Goldsmith.
It's all in hopes of getting more students back in the classroom.
To take the short survey simply, scan the QR code on the flyer or visit their website. You can take the survey here.
Community college enrollment down since pandemic, SCCCD asking the community for input
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News