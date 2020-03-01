Community & Events

African American agriculture workers meet in Fresno for special conference

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of African American agriculture workers went to southwest Fresno Saturday for a special conference.

The Black Farmers conference provided a space for minority ag-workers to share, learn and grow together.

The event was held at the Maxie Parks Community Center on California near Elm Avenue.

Local rancher Ernest Bufford says he attends conferences like these because you can always learn something new.

"Every time you come, you find out something you didn't know, you get wiser and more information and just meeting the people, finding out how they farm or ranch," Bufford said. "There's not that many black ranchers in California."

One of the main focus points of the conference was addressing the issue of getting more young people and adults of color into the ag-industry.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnoafrican americansfarming
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Adventist Health Tulare patient in isolation as precaution for Coronavirus symptoms
Man arrested after barricading himself inside Fresno home
Selma police officer involved in multi-car crash, taken to hospital
Pete Buttigieg to suspend presidential campaign: ABC News
Woman and child hospitalized after Selma shooting, police searching for suspect
US confirms 2 new coronavirus cases in Washington after death
Visalia home catches on fire, neighbors believe home was unoccupied
Show More
Woman arrested in Porterville for allegedly driving car at another woman
Man killed in Clovis car accident identified
US bans travel to Iran amid coronavirus fears
Power outage a possible factor in northeast Fresno car accident
Man sent to hospital after central Fresno shooting
More TOP STORIES News