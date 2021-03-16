covid-19 pandemic

Hundreds of candles lit for those who died from COVID-19 at Fresno hospital

It was one year ago when the first COVID-19 patient was admitted to the northeast Fresno hospital.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds of luminaries glowed outside of Saint Agnes Medical Center Monday night, symbolizing the heartbreak and loss felt by families and health care workers through this pandemic.

It was one year ago when the first COVID-19 patient was admitted to the northeast Fresno hospital.

Since then, 3,900 COVID patients have come through their doors, and more than 370 of them never made it back home.

On Monday night, a "hope and healing" memorial was held to honor each life lost to the virus.

Colleagues of Saint Agnes Medical Center who suffered a personal loss in the pandemic also lit a candle for their loved ones.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnofresno northeastcoronaviruscommunitycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19memorial
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 PANDEMIC
Moderna to test vaccine on young children, babies
Kings, Tulare counties expected to move into red tier next week
Kings, Tulare counties expected to move into red tier Tuesday
COVID 365: A year in lockdown, impact on education
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 severely injured in Fresno County crash
Family mourns Fresno hit-and-run victim
Moderna to test vaccine on young children, babies
Both directions of I-5 at Grapevine reopen
Kings, Tulare counties expected to move into red tier Tuesday
2 killed after crash between Amtrak train, car in southwest Fresno
As signature collection ends, CA heads toward likely recall for Newsom
Show More
Fresno officer's alleged Proud Boys connection investigated
2 families displaced after central Fresno apartment fire
Valley farmers assess impacts of recent storms
Driver slams car into Fresno nail salon
People with severe illness, disabilities eligible to receive vaccine
More TOP STORIES News