Chowchilla Western Stampede begins

By
CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A time-honored Valley tradition resumed on Friday in Madera County.

A cattle drive through town kicks off the start of the Chowchilla Western Stampede.

62 years after it started, the stampede remains a Chowchilla way of life.

Folks come from near and far to watch in wonder.

Some though will going after some prize money in Chowchilla.

Razz Reynolds promised a toe-tappin' good time.

But the cattle are the big draw.

The riders did a great job keeping 150 head of cattle moving along Robertson Avenue.

The livestock put a big smile on kids' faces.

"It has a big impact and I think it helps the local businesses too," says resident Don Meyers.

The three-day roping event draws visitors to hotels, stores, and restaurants.

Locals like Lacey Robinson never forgot their first ride through town.

Visitors came from around the globe. A group of young farmers from Denmark soaked in the sunshine as well as this slice of Americana.

"This is a pretty unique experience for this group. I think everything about it is special," said Connor Harron.
