Community cuts ribbon for new LGBT resource center in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new LGBT Resource and Community Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony announcing the new Fresno Spectrum Center.Officials with the center say many in the LGBT community for reasons of their own have fears or are skeptical of other service centers.The organization plans to partner with community non-profits to gather services to fit the needs of the community."We're going to be doing some partnering organizations to other community organizations that are non-profit that provides services either victim services, domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, immigration, sometimes maybe it's family services," said Leon Velasco-Stoll. "We're actually trying to get those partnerships here at the center."Apart from the services, the center will provide, they also offer their building as a community space to gather for support groups.