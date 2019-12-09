Community & Events

Fiesta Navidena fashion show raises money for local student scholarships

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Latin fashion and music struck a chord in northwest Fresno on Saturday.

The 44th annual Fiesta Navidena fashion show featured day and evening wear for the entire family as well as dresses from different regions of Mexico.

The champagne brunch organized by the League of Mexican-American Women raised money for local student scholarships.

Action News reporter Nathalie Granda emceed the festivities.

ABC30 is a proud sponsor.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnofashion show
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Homes flooded, belongings destroyed in Parlier
Visalia Police searching for man who choked, sexually assaulted woman in Walmart parking lot
Man dies after being shot in central Fresno apartment
Highway 41 closed after man shot while driving on freeway
3 shot in drive-by shooting in Fresno County, deputies searching for gunman
Visalia Rawhide gets new ownership
Electric Christmas Parade lights up streets of Old Town Clovis
Show More
Senior citizen survives Madera canal car crash, but dies after escaping his car
Avoiding police, man crashes into southwest Fresno fence
Officer fatally shot after responding to domestic disturbance
Ceremonies held across Valley for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
Flesh-eating bacteria linked to heroin kills 7 in California
More TOP STORIES News