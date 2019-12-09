Fiesta Navidena fashion show raises money for local student scholarships

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Latin fashion and music struck a chord in northwest Fresno on Saturday.The 44th annual Fiesta Navidena fashion show featured day and evening wear for the entire family as well as dresses from different regions of Mexico.The champagne brunch organized by the League of Mexican-American Women raised money for local student scholarships.Action News reporter Nathalie Granda emceed the festivities.ABC30 is a proud sponsor.