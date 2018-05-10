COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Grizzly Fest will soon rock Fresno's Woodward Park

Grizzly Fest will soon rock Fresno's Woodward Park. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno city officials are counting down to Grizzly Fest, which will bring dozens of popular music artists including Snoop Dogg and Foster the People to town.

The Valley's largest music festival moves from Chukchansi Park to Woodward Park this year and will rock the area for two days beginning next Friday.

Thursday city leaders announced plans to reduce the impact felt on the surrounding neighborhoods during the event.

"The speakers are all facing toward the highway instead of the neighborhoods to make sure a few of them are positioned down, so they bounce the sound down and not out," said city spokesman Mark Standriff.

Still, plenty of work needs to get done before May 18, but organizers are pleased with the city's effort to embrace Grizzly Fest.

"Teamwork makes dreams work. We couldn't have done it without all the departments in the city," said promoter Vartan Hekimian.

Headliner Snoop Dogg has grabbed much of the attention leading up to the event. But the lineup offers a broad mix of talent including Grammy-nominated pop group Foster the People and hip-hop legend Nas.

"There's a lot of different artists that are coming out that are multi-genre, that represent a huge demographic of people, which I think represents Fresno," said Hekimian. "So we were very careful in planning the artists so it would match the taste of the Fresno residents, and the Fresno citizens and I think we did a good job."
