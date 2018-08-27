Hella Dog Moms clothing line launch

If you missed Sunday's launch party for the new Hella Dog Moms clothing line, you still have a chance to get your paws on fun merchandise.Dozens took part in the event held at Bitwise South Stadium to celebrate National Dog Day and the launch of the new clothing line with food trucks, treats, and swag.A portion of proceeds from today's party benefits Animal Compassion team."We knew that there are a lot of dogs in the central valley who love their dogs so much and they also want to do their part to help local nonprofits," said Hella Dog Moms Founder Christine Rose Brown.Dog moms and their fur babes got a chance to take family photos, drink lattes and puppaccinos and take home goodies from Plato's Pet Treats.Animal compassion team is the first of, what the company says will be, many non-profits to benefit from apparel sales.Hella Dog Moms will be launching an online store soon.