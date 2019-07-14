Local artist Omar 'Super' Huerta paints mural of Derek Carr in central Fresno

The mural is painted next to the Raiders and Sanger High School legend Tom Flores just south of Blackstone and Belmont avenues in central Fresno.
Fresno loves @derekcarrqb. New mural of the former @FresnoStateFB QB up by Omar “Super” Huerta. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/YrGNvK2G8Q— Stephen Hicks (@StephenABC30) July 14, 2019
The mural is right next to @Raiders and @SangerApaches legend Tom Flores just south of Blackstone and Belmont. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/Cq6DfCM3lJ— Stephen Hicks (@StephenABC30) July 14, 2019
"Super" is the man behind the popular Selena mural in southeast Fresno, and was featured by Action News in December for his goal to paint one hundred murals to improve parts of Fresno.
He started the former Fresno State quarterback Thursday night, saying "the Raiders posted a picture of my Tom Flores so I had to come out here and paint a player. I have the coach so now I needed to put a player out here."
WATCH: Timelapse Omar 'Super' Huerta paint Derek Carr's mural