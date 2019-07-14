community

Local artist Omar 'Super' Huerta paints mural of Derek Carr in central Fresno

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno loves Derek Carr, and now, thanks to local muralist Omar "Super" Huerta, the Raiders quarterback is forever painted in Fresno's history - literally.

The mural is painted next to the Raiders and Sanger High School legend Tom Flores just south of Blackstone and Belmont avenues in central Fresno.




"Super" is the man behind the popular Selena mural in southeast Fresno, and was featured by Action News in December for his goal to paint one hundred murals to improve parts of Fresno.

He started the former Fresno State quarterback Thursday night, saying "the Raiders posted a picture of my Tom Flores so I had to come out here and paint a player. I have the coach so now I needed to put a player out here."

WATCH: Timelapse Omar 'Super' Huerta paint Derek Carr's mural
EMBED More News Videos

WATCH: Timelapse of Omar "Super" Huerta painting Raiders quarterback Derek Carr's mural in central Fresno.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnofresno centralfresno statederek carrartoakland raidersmural artscommunity
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY
Plans for 'straight pride parade' underway in Modesto
25th annual Pole Vaulting Championship in Clovis
2 Valley hospitals are working hard to recruit young doctors
Volunteers build home for family who lost home in 2016 fire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News