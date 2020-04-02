Merced educators surprise students with parade through neighborhood

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Educators in Merced are showing their love for their students in a safe way.Teachers, administrators and support staff from Farmdale Elementary Schools put on a parade on Wednesday.The group decorated their cars and made signs before driving through different neighborhoods to visit families in their district -- from a safe distance.Afterward, they put together a sweet video featuring some of the highlights, along with other greetings and uplifting messages for their students.The school has also been holding virtual "spirit days" as a way to stay connected and spread some cheer.