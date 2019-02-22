OFFICER KILLED

Several services to be held to honor Fresno Police Officer Phia Vang

Funeral services underway for Fresno Police Officer Phia Vang who was killed by wrong-way driver

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Several services will be held over the weekend to honor Fresno Police Officer Phia Vang.

Officer Vang was killed earlier this month by a wrong way driver on Highway 180.

He is survived by his wife, three sons, and one daughter.

Here is a detailed list of services:

Friday, February 22, 2019

8:00 AM: Opening and Reception/Breakfast
Family and Limos (1) and 3 personal family cars on Kern Street at Exhibit Hall

8:45 AM: FPD escort family to Thomas Marcom Funeral Home, 2345 McCall Ave, Selma

10:00 AM: Procession from Thomas Marcom Funeral Home, Selma to Hall
Honor Guard at Fresno Convention Center
FPD officer or Honor guard will stand post in class A uniform w/out hat until lunch time

10:30 AM: Daughter, 3 sons, and FAX unit w/ Phia to front of Exhibit hall
11:00 AM: Prayer Fresno Chaplain Rodney Lowery

Opening Hymn (Amazing Grace)

11:10 AM: Message by Police Chief Jerry P. Dyer
11:30 AM: Closing Prayer by Pastor Dr. Chue Yer Vang Hmong Alliance Church of Fresno or church elder
11:30 AM-1:00 PM: Lunch (open to public)
1:00 PM- 5:00 PM: Viewing
4:50 PM: Prayer for Dinner by Dr. Chue Yer Vang
5:00 PM- 7:00 PM: Dinner (open to public)
7:00 PM- 9:00 PM: Program lead by Hmong Alliance Church of Fresno
Sermon by Pastor Dr. Chue Yer Vang
Special songs by Alben Wa Meng Vang
9:30 PM-10:30 PM: Viewing

Saturday, February 23, 2019

8:00 AM-10:00 AM: Reception and Viewing/breakfast
10:00 AM-11:30 AM: Program by Hmong New Hope Alliance Church, Auburn Georgia
Sermon by Pastor Wa Tou Her

11:30 AM: Prayer for Lunch by Pastor Wa Tou Her
12:00 PM-1:30 PM: Lunch (open to public)
1:00 PM: Eulogy and slide show
1:30 PM-4:00 PM: Speeches by Hmong Law Enforcement and Hmong Community Leaders
Dr. Tong Vang Professor at CSU fresno
Chi Neng Vang, GVP family
Foung Her, Senator of Minnesota State
Yeng Steve Vang and Ying Vang, Friend and Family of Fresno Police Officers
Keith Vang, Lao Family Community , Inc of Merced
Nhia Long Vang, SGU Veterens and Families of USA, Inc
Cher Chai Vang, Lao Veterans of America, Inc
Midnight Shadow
Bee Vang, President of Vang Unity Foundation of CA
Pa Cher Vang, President of Vang Family of Fresno County

4:00PM-5:00 PM: Viewing
5:00 PM: Prayer for Dinner by Wa Tou Her or Church Elder
5:00 PM-7:00 PM: Dinner (open to public)
7:00PM-9:30 PM: Program led by Hmong Christian Missionary
Sermon by Pastor Wa Tou Her
9:30 PM-10:00 PM: Viewing

Sunday, February 24, 2019

8:00 AM-9:30 AM: Reception and Viewing/Breakfast
9:30 AM-10:00 AM: Opening Prayer by Pastor Cher Teng Vang
10:00 AM-12:30 PM: Speeches by dignitaries
-Fresno Police Chief Jerry P. Dyer

-Fresno Mayor Lee Brand
-State Assembly Jim Patterson
-Representative Jim Costa
-Fresno County Board Supervisor Sal Quintero
-Fresno City Council Esmeralda Soria
-Fresno City Council Luis Chavez
-Fresno City Council Nelson Esparaza
-Fresno City Council President Steven Brandau
-Fresno City Council Miguel Aries
-Elk Grove Mayor Steve Lee
-Clovis City Council Vong Mouanoutoua
-Dr. Carole Goldsmith, Pres Fresno City College
-Counselor for Future Nurses and Athletics Dr. Gerri Santos
-Sanger Unified School District of Trustees Brandon Vang
-Fresno Center for New American Pao Yang
-Zaj Yang, President Hmong Law Enforcement
-Sgt Rodney Cancio

Last Remarks by Phia's brother Boua Cher Vang

12:30 PM: Final Call for Officer Phia Vang
1:00 PM: Escort to Fresno Memorial Garden Cemetery by law enforcement agencies
-Fresno Memorial Garden Cemetery, 175 S. Cornelia Ave Fresno
1:30 PM: Honor Guard to escort at the grave site
1:40 PM: Prayer by pastor
1:45 PM: Folding of the flag by Honor Guard, handing to chief then to family
2:00 PM: Lowering of casket
2:15PM: Pastor dismissal
