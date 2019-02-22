Several services to be held to honor Fresno Police Officer Phia Vang

Friday, February 22, 2019

Several services will be held over the weekend to honor Fresno Police Officer Phia Vang.Officer Vang was killed earlier this month by a wrong way driver on Highway 180.He is survived by his wife, three sons, and one daughter.Here is a detailed list of services:8:00 AM: Opening and Reception/BreakfastFamily and Limos (1) and 3 personal family cars on Kern Street at Exhibit Hall8:45 AM: FPD escort family to Thomas Marcom Funeral Home, 2345 McCall Ave, Selma10:00 AM: Procession from Thomas Marcom Funeral Home, Selma to HallHonor Guard at Fresno Convention CenterFPD officer or Honor guard will stand post in class A uniform w/out hat until lunch time10:30 AM: Daughter, 3 sons, and FAX unit w/ Phia to front of Exhibit hall11:00 AM: Prayer Fresno Chaplain Rodney LoweryOpening Hymn (Amazing Grace)11:10 AM: Message by Police Chief Jerry P. Dyer11:30 AM: Closing Prayer by Pastor Dr. Chue Yer Vang Hmong Alliance Church of Fresno or church elder11:30 AM-1:00 PM: Lunch (open to public)1:00 PM- 5:00 PM: Viewing4:50 PM: Prayer for Dinner by Dr. Chue Yer Vang5:00 PM- 7:00 PM: Dinner (open to public)7:00 PM- 9:00 PM: Program lead by Hmong Alliance Church of FresnoSermon by Pastor Dr. Chue Yer VangSpecial songs by Alben Wa Meng Vang9:30 PM-10:30 PM: Viewing8:00 AM-10:00 AM: Reception and Viewing/breakfast10:00 AM-11:30 AM: Program by Hmong New Hope Alliance Church, Auburn GeorgiaSermon by Pastor Wa Tou Her11:30 AM: Prayer for Lunch by Pastor Wa Tou Her12:00 PM-1:30 PM: Lunch (open to public)1:00 PM: Eulogy and slide show1:30 PM-4:00 PM: Speeches by Hmong Law Enforcement and Hmong Community LeadersDr. Tong Vang Professor at CSU fresnoChi Neng Vang, GVP familyFoung Her, Senator of Minnesota StateYeng Steve Vang and Ying Vang, Friend and Family of Fresno Police OfficersKeith Vang, Lao Family Community , Inc of MercedNhia Long Vang, SGU Veterens and Families of USA, IncCher Chai Vang, Lao Veterans of America, IncMidnight ShadowBee Vang, President of Vang Unity Foundation of CAPa Cher Vang, President of Vang Family of Fresno County4:00PM-5:00 PM: Viewing5:00 PM: Prayer for Dinner by Wa Tou Her or Church Elder5:00 PM-7:00 PM: Dinner (open to public)7:00PM-9:30 PM: Program led by Hmong Christian MissionarySermon by Pastor Wa Tou Her9:30 PM-10:00 PM: Viewing8:00 AM-9:30 AM: Reception and Viewing/Breakfast9:30 AM-10:00 AM: Opening Prayer by Pastor Cher Teng Vang10:00 AM-12:30 PM: Speeches by dignitaries-Fresno Police Chief Jerry P. Dyer-Fresno Mayor Lee Brand-State Assembly Jim Patterson-Representative Jim Costa-Fresno County Board Supervisor Sal Quintero-Fresno City Council Esmeralda Soria-Fresno City Council Luis Chavez-Fresno City Council Nelson Esparaza-Fresno City Council President Steven Brandau-Fresno City Council Miguel Aries-Elk Grove Mayor Steve Lee-Clovis City Council Vong Mouanoutoua-Dr. Carole Goldsmith, Pres Fresno City College-Counselor for Future Nurses and Athletics Dr. Gerri Santos-Sanger Unified School District of Trustees Brandon Vang-Fresno Center for New American Pao Yang-Zaj Yang, President Hmong Law Enforcement-Sgt Rodney CancioLast Remarks by Phia's brother Boua Cher Vang12:30 PM: Final Call for Officer Phia Vang1:00 PM: Escort to Fresno Memorial Garden Cemetery by law enforcement agencies-Fresno Memorial Garden Cemetery, 175 S. Cornelia Ave Fresno1:30 PM: Honor Guard to escort at the grave site1:40 PM: Prayer by pastor1:45 PM: Folding of the flag by Honor Guard, handing to chief then to family2:00 PM: Lowering of casket2:15PM: Pastor dismissal