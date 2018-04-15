COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Sierra Madre hosts spring picnic to bring community together

EMBED </>More Videos

The Sierra Madre community hosted a spring picnic this afternoon to bring together a community. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Sierra Madre community hosted a spring picnic this afternoon to bring together a community still rocked by a shooting that happened in 2011.

No one died in the shooting, but Fresno State fraternity members and members of the Islamic News Center made it their mission to bring the community back together.

Each year, they partner with the Fresno Police Department, Bulldog Fan Zone, and other community leaders to put together the event.

100 people came together today to play bingo and win prizes and restore a faith in safety in their neighborhood.
