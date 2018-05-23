Sneak peek at new Southwest Fresno BMX/skate park

A new BMX/skate park is coming to Southwest Fresno, and on Wednesday the community got a sneak peek.The group "Fresno Building Healthy Communities" is teaming up with the City of Fresno and several other organizations to bring a new half pipe and other fun features to Mary Ella Brown Community Center.Young people have said they don't have enough parks and park space to be productive and to be able to enjoy being outside," said Venise Curry, Regional Director of Communities for New California Education Fund.This would be the first of its kind park for Southwest Fresno.The hope is to break ground by early summer.