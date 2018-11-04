DISTANCE RUNNING

Thousands hit the streets for annual Two Cities Marathon

EMBED </>More Videos

As marathon runners crossed the finish line, between them were hundreds of students, parents, friends and community members running a mile for Gavin Gladding.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
This year there were two extra special runs --a memorial run for Gavin Gladding a beloved school educator who was killed after being hit by a driver. The second, a run in honor of Officer Eloy Escareno who was injured in a car crash last week.

As marathon runners crossed the finish line, between them were hundreds of students, parents, friends and community members running a mile for Gavin Gladding.

He was training for the Two Cities Marathon last month when he was hit and killed by a driver.

"It was really hard. The whole mile that's all I can think about was 'He was finishing this marathon today'. He was definitely with all of us, each and every one of us," said Fort Washington Cross Country Coach Faron Reed.

He coaches where Gladding was an Administrator brought a few of the runners to join in.

Organizers say 400 people were signed up for the memorial run.

"There were so many people that loved him and it was just good to be part of it," said Reed.

He hopes the can continue to inspire kids to enjoy running, just like Gladding.

RELATED: Family, friends gather for final farewell to Gavin Gladding

Later in the race, officers with the Fresno Police Department as well as family members of Eloy Escareno made their way down the last stretch of the marathon.

Escareno was supposed to run the half marathon but instead is recovering from a car crash that injured him and his family.

RELATED: Fresno Police officer recovering after terrible crash, concern remains for his wife

Officer Lindsay Dozier carried his shoes across the finish line.

"It feels great because he is a good friend of mine and I know he would have done it for any of us. So it feels wonderful," said Dozier.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsdistance runningmarathon milesmarathons
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Phi Mu raises over $10k for Valley Children's Hospital
Tiny houses are a big attraction for the "Fresno Home Show" this weekend
Catholic Charities opens newly remodeled Thrift Shop
Kids of late firefighter on 'Shark Tank' pitch: 'It was his dream'
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Man shot and killed at wedding reception in Fresno County
Early morning house fire forces 14 people out, including 9 children
Homemade device designed to steal mail found at US Post Office
Teachers in border wall Halloween costumes put on paid leave
Off-duty deputy punched, robbed while sleeping in vehicle in OC
Police: Florida teen killed mom after arguing over bad grade
Fresno State moves up to #16 in the AP Top 25 Poll
Charlotte woman at center of harassing rant in viral video turns herself in
Show More
Know your voter rights before Election Day
Central Fresno traffic light knocked out by impaired driver, police say
Woman shot multiple times in Central Fresno
Police investigating drive by shooting in Central Fresno
California voter registration hits all-time high ahead of midterm elections
More News