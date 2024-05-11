Valley rabbis traveling to Israel to provide help amid ongoing war

Two Valley rabbis are preparing to travel to the Middle East on a mission aimed at helping and healing.

Two Valley rabbis are preparing to travel to the Middle East on a mission aimed at helping and healing.

Two Valley rabbis are preparing to travel to the Middle East on a mission aimed at helping and healing.

Two Valley rabbis are preparing to travel to the Middle East on a mission aimed at helping and healing.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two Valley rabbis are preparing to travel to the Middle East on a mission aimed at helping and healing.

Rabbi Rick Winer and his wife, Rabbi Laura Novak Winer, have taken many trips to Israel in their lifetime and say since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war in October.

In a few weeks, they will be leading a group with the mission of helping as many people as possible.

October 7th, the start of the Israel-Hamas War in the Middle East, is a date hard to forget for many throughout the world, including Rick and Laura, who say Israel is like their second home.

"This land is so important to so many different people, and those roots are ancient and historic for everybody, and we should be able to live together as neighbors with respect and peace," Laura said.

In mid-February, Laura traveled to Israel for 5 days with a group of Jewish educators from around the country.

Their mission was to bear witness, hear stories, volunteer, and support those in need.

"I was in the marketplaces and talking with the shopkeepers, and they don't know me, and I don't know them, but we have this connection because of who we are as members of the global Jewish community and just crying together about the pain," Laura explained.

She says every person she talked to has a story, including a young girl who shared how she spent her birthday when the war started.

"She will always remember that her 9th birthday was spent in a sealed room with her family," Laura said.

In June, Laura and her husband will head to Israel with the same mission of lending a helping hand in partnership with a synagogue in the Midwest.

They're also looking forward to learning about the peace and reconciliation work she says many are dedicating their lives to...with the goal of normalcy and peace.

"Being able to then share it as we come back here is important and gives people hope that is necessary during challenging times," Rick said.

The couple will lead the group of volunteers in mid-June.

If you would like to learn more about the mission, you can call Temple Beth Israel.

For news updates, follow Elisa Navarro on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.