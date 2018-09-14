COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Turning grief into Action a Fresno Father is trying to bring attention to a rare disease

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A Fresno father is trying to bring attention to a rare disease that took the life of his three-year-old daughter.

Emiliano Banda is turning his grief into action and putting on an inaugural awareness and charity event called "Journey of the Bullies".

His young daughter Journey died after she came down with what they thought was the flu. It turned out she had a rare genetic disorder known as H.L.H. Doctors were unable to save her life.

Banda is putting together a dog show, car show, and kids zone to bring the community together on Saturday and educate them about H.L.H.

He says since his daughter passed, he's been able to connect with others battling the disease.

"I wish I could go out there and help them and they weren't going through the same thing I did, so I am becoming a beacon and I'm having to become a lot stronger. This is no longer just about my daughter," said Emiliano Banda, Journey of the Bullies event organizer.

The event is Saturday from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. at the Edison Social Club. You can buy tickets online or at the door.

It's $15 for adults and free for kids 12 and under. A portion of proceeds goes back to H.L.H.

For more information click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventspit bullfresnoeventsFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News