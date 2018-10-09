CHURCH

Visalia First Church doubles capacity with new sanctuary

EMBED </>More Videos

A Visalia church shows off it's new sanctuary

By
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
It's a project nine years in the making, and now, a South Valley church is proudly showing off its new sanctuary.

'Visalia First's' new state of the art structure will hold nearly 3,000 people.

It has a superior sound system, three large screens, and a beautiful lobby area.

Church officials say the project couldn't have been done without the generous support of their congregation.

The old sanctuary will be retrofitted into a building for children.

The first services at the new church will be held on Saturday at 5 p.m. and on Sunday at 9 and 11:30 a.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventschurchvisaliaVisalia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHURCH
Tulare County Church Pastor didn't report graffiti, but an Officer spotted it and decided to do something about it
Families attend workshop in hopes of becoming foster parents
NC churchgoers gather at grocery store for song, prayer during Florence
Televangelist wants donations to buy $54 million jet
More church
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
One-man band entertaining the crowds at the Big Fresno Fair
New substation for Fresno County Deputies
Iconic train to soon have new Valley home
#ChooseKindness Campaign Kicks Off Bullying Prevention Month
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Fresno police officer charged with two felonies, extreme violence
Faraday Future fights with Chinese investor as production nears at Hanford plant
New task force cracking down on people who aren't allowed to own guns
Man rescued from house fire caught on camera
Children over 12 face jail time for trick-or-treating in some towns
Fresno City College recives $1 million boost to CTE program
New substation for Fresno County Deputies
Fire in Northeast Fresno engulfs apartment complex
Show More
Mexican couple with body parts in stroller accused of killing 20 women
Campaign mailer spurs debate between Proposition 6 opponents
Dinuba woman sentenced for practicing unlicensed dentistry out of her home
UN Ambassador Nikki Haley is resigning
Principal accused of molesting second graders out on bail
More News