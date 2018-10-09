Visalia First Church doubles capacity with new sanctuary

It's a project nine years in the making, and now, a South Valley church is proudly showing off its new sanctuary.'Visalia First's' new state of the art structure will hold nearly 3,000 people.It has a superior sound system, three large screens, and a beautiful lobby area.Church officials say the project couldn't have been done without the generous support of their congregation.The old sanctuary will be retrofitted into a building for children.The first services at the new church will be held on Saturday at 5 p.m. and on Sunday at 9 and 11:30 a.m.