Making the transition to adulthood and independent living is no easy task especially for those coming out of foster care.Thursday five foster youth received a donation to furnish their first home thanks to a partnership with Aspiranet, a program helping them settle into adulthood.Each one now has brand new bedroom and living room furniture; each one has been in foster care for most of their childhood."None of us do this on our own, none of us. I didn't do this on my own when it was my turn to make that leap from childhood to adulthood," said Samantha La Grasse, Aspiranet, Division Director. "We want to be able to be those surrogate people there to help make sure our youth are successful in that journey."The organization is a non-profit that helps young adults leaving foster care make the transition from adulthood and independent living."Housing is very expensive. You know in California the housing throughout the state the housing cost are rising. One of the biggest expenses that we have, when we move youth into an apartment, is furnishing those apartments," said La Grasse.Aspiranet teamed up with Ashley Home Store in North Fresno to donate the furniture.Each recipient is at least 18 years old and graduating from high school.Providing furniture will help each of them worry about one fewer thing in life as some of they prepare for college, working full time or raise a family."It means a lot because I never had that. I never want my son to go through what I went through," said Kyra, 19-Years-Old."I wonder where I would be at in a couple of years? Would I still be in the system or where would I be? Would I be in an apartment? I wonder where my life would be," said Estrella, 18-Years-OldThe event takes place once a year in the Central Valley. Aspiranet hopes to expand it to twice a year and double the number of recipients.