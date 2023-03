It's been more than two weeks since contracts expired between Community Health System and several health plans. Negotiations remain stalled.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Community Health System has announced contract agreements with United Healthcare and Cigna following months of negotiations.

Thousands of members were left unsure about their services after contracts with Anthem Blue, United Healthcare and Cigna expired at the beginning of the year.

For months, members were recommended to use other in-network hospitals.

Contracts with Anthem Blue Cross remain expired.