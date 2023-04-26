Marjaree's Legacy Soirée is Friday, May 12, 2023 at 6:00p.m. at Clovis Veteran's Memorial District.

Food, fine wine and cocktails! Get your friends together for a night of fun in Clovis.

Marjaree's Legacy Soirée is Friday, May 12, 2023 at 6:00p.m. at Clovis Veteran's Memorial District.

ABC30 anchor Vanessa Vasconcelos will emcee the night's festivities which include live entertainment, dinner, casino tables plus wine and beer tasting.

There's something for everyone including specialty cocktails.

Get your bids in at the silent and live auctions. Proceeds benefit Marjaree Mason Center.

Marjaree Mason Center is Fresno County's only dedicated provider of domestic violence shelter and support services, including education for victims and youth.

Get ticket information here: www.mmcenter.org

ABC30 is a proud sponsor of Marjaree's Legacy Soirée.