Hanford Police arrest convicted sex offender for possession of child porn

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hanford Police are asking for help with an investigation involving a convicted sex offender allegedly posing as a talent agent in an attempt to lure children.

Jeffrey Winkler was arrested in Seattle back in March.

He was sent back to the South Valley yesterday and charged with a felony for having material involving the sexual exploitation of minors -- along with multiple warrants for his arrest.

Winkler has a previous conviction for the same crime he's now accused of.

As part of his conviction, he was supposed to register as a sex offender but never did.

Authorities believe there may be more victims and that Winkler may have reached out to people online saying he was a talent agent in an effort to solicit nude photos of children.

If you know anything, you are asked to call the Hanford Police Department.