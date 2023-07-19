WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Hanford Police arrest convicted sex offender for possession of child porn

ABC30 Digital Team Image
ByABC30 Digital Team KFSN logo
Wednesday, July 19, 2023 10:56PM

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hanford Police are asking for help with an investigation involving a convicted sex offender allegedly posing as a talent agent in an attempt to lure children.

Jeffrey Winkler was arrested in Seattle back in March.

He was sent back to the South Valley yesterday and charged with a felony for having material involving the sexual exploitation of minors -- along with multiple warrants for his arrest.

Winkler has a previous conviction for the same crime he's now accused of.

As part of his conviction, he was supposed to register as a sex offender but never did.

Authorities believe there may be more victims and that Winkler may have reached out to people online saying he was a talent agent in an effort to solicit nude photos of children.

If you know anything, you are asked to call the Hanford Police Department.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW