New memorial honoring Corcoran city councilmember

A new memorial in Kings County is remembering the legacy of a Corcoran city councilmember.

A new memorial in Kings County is remembering the legacy of a Corcoran city councilmember.

A new memorial in Kings County is remembering the legacy of a Corcoran city councilmember.

A new memorial in Kings County is remembering the legacy of a Corcoran city councilmember.

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new memorial in Kings County is remembering the legacy of a Corcoran city council member.

Saturday morning, a life-sized half-bust statue with four historical plaques was unveiled at Corcoran's Gateway Park.

It is in honor of Raymond Lerma, who unexpectedly passed four years ago.

Lerma's grandchildren pulled back the memorial cover.

Community members spoke in remembrance and gratitude for the service Lerma did for the community.