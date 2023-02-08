WATCH LIVE

2 arrested for 2022 murder near northwest Fresno apartment complex, police say

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 11:07PM
Fresno police were called to an apartment complex on Cornelia Avenue near Parkway Drive just off Highway 99.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people have been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of a 20-year-old man in northwest Fresno.

18-year-old Gerald Turner and his 18-year-old girlfriend, Marella Reid, were taken into custody for the murder of Monte Jordan in August 2022.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex on Cornelia Avenue near Parkway Drive, just off Highway 99.

Officers found Jordan with a gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene.

Police say over 20 search warrants were done to track down the gunmen.

Turner and Reid were arrested in Folsom.

The couple was booked into the Fresno County Jail.

