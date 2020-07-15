Fresno's Cornerstone Church will hold services Sunday despite latest CA shutdowns

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Cornerstone Church in downtown Fresno will open its doors this Sunday for service, despite the latest state orders issued by Governor Gavin Newsom, church leaders say.Pastor Jim Franklin addressed members of the church and the media during his live show on YouTube on Tuesday night.Franklin said the church would be open for in-house worship at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. this Sunday.While Franklin acknowledged the rise in COVID-19 cases in the Valley, he attributes that to more testing.He added he believes Gov. Newsom does not have the constitutional right to bar churches from holding services.Franklin said the church is not defying the governor's orders, but rather standing up for its religious rights.