Coronavirus

Joe Biden discusses Trump phone call, surprising consequences of COVID-19 outbreak

PHILADELPHIA -- President Donald Trump said he had a "really wonderful, warm conversation" with Joe Biden on Monday about the coronavirus outbreak.

"He gave me his point of view, and I fully understood that, and we just had a very friendly conversation," Trump said at his daily press briefing.

Biden, who is quarantining in Delaware, spoke with 6abc on Tuesday about that phone call and the coronavirus plaguing the nation.

"He asked my views. I gave him four things that I thought were of urgent need that he should be doing, that they should be doing, the national government. And we both agreed we wouldn't go into detail but we did acknowledge that we talked to one another and that if I had more suggestions, or if he wanted to call me, he could," Biden told 6abc's Jim Gardner during a one-on-one-interview.

"The president has said, and we've heard these words a number of times, he has said we inherited an obsolete broken system that was not meant for anything like this. What's your reaction to those words?" Gardner asked Biden.

Biden says warnings were made.

"When we left office, we warned them that a pandemic was something as a greatest concern. We had set up within the president's office, a pandemic office. All the way back in January the 17th I wrote an article saying it's coming. We should be doing something about it. But here's the point. The president didn't cause this virus, but he reacted incredibly too slowly to it and didn't acknowledge it's a federal responsibility," said Biden.

The former vice president said despite the pandemic, his numbers are up.

"Based on the polling data, it's helped me. The more he speaks, the more my numbers go up. I'm not being facetious," said Biden.

According to Biden, this public health crisis will have surprising consequences, including a catalyst for a better world.

"Look at all these people who are going out there now risking their lives to save other people. They're not asking whether they're Muslim or a Jew or a Catholic or a Protestant. They're not asking. They're just doing what has to be done. The country is rallying across the board to deal with this crisis," said Biden.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsphiladelphiadonald trumpcoronavirusjoe bidenpolitics
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California coronavirus cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Show More
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
138 employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News