Coronavirus

Coronavirus fear? Man sprays Febreze on Asian subway passenger in suspected hate crime

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a suspected hate crime against an Asian man on the New York City subways that may be rooted in fears over the new coronavirus.

The NYPD released video from an N train in Brooklyn that shows a man arguing with a fellow passenger, who is Asian, on Wednesday.

"Tell him to move ... because he is standing right (expletive) next to me!" the alleged attacker yells in the video.

He then sprays Febreze air freshener at that passenger.

RELATED: Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths

Another video shows the victim confronting the man, asking "Why can't I sit next to you?"

He responds, "You're being dumb right now."

The incident is now being investigated as a possible hate crime.

RELATED: Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US

The disease, officially named COVID-19, can make anyone sick regardless of their race or ethnicity. People of Asian descent, including Chinese and Chinese Americans, are not more likely to get COVID-19 than any other person.

"I want to emphasize, right now, to all New Yorkers, it is absolutely unacceptable to discriminate against Asian individuals and Asian communities in the midst of this crisis," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio added.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citycoronavirushate crime investigationu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Map of new coronavirus cases around the United States, world
President Trump signs $8.3B bill to fight coronavirus in US
Senate vote sends Pres. Trump $8.3B bill to fight coronavirus
Don't use Tito's vodka for hand sanitizer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Significant delays on Highway 180 after driver hit pole
President Trump signs $8.3B bill to fight coronavirus in US
Monster Jam returns to Fresno
Mom speaks about 10-year-old Hanford boy killed by dad
Fresno St. fraternity suspended over assault allegations
1 killed, 5 injured including 7-year-old child in Tulare shooting
This Fresno restaurant's beloved burritos are made with handmade tortillas
Show More
Kids Day 2020 canceled due to concerns over coronavirus, organizers say
Tulare residents react to Wednesday night gang shooting
North Valley park to receive $2.4 million upgrade
1 killed in crash involving big rig in Fresno County
Big rig carrying cookies crashes into car in Fresno County
More TOP STORIES News