Coronavirus

Brooks Brothers to convert clothing factories into mask, gown factories during coronavirus pandemic

GARLAND, N.C. -- The oldest American clothing brand is halting the production of ties, shirts and suits at some of its clothing factories in order to make masks and gowns.

The move comes as the medical community continues to deal with a shortage of personal protective equipment as more and more Americans contract COVID-19.

Brooks Brothers, a private clothier founded in 1818, is converting its New York, North Carolina and Massachusetts factories.

The North Carolina Brooks Brothers factory is located in Garland, a town in Sampson County.

The goal is to have those factories producing up to 150,000 masks per day. Gowns will also be produced, but the company did not state a daily numerical goal for them.

SEE ALSO: Volunteers sew face masks for health workers facing shortages

Brooks Brothers' leadership said it had been in contact with federal and state officials as well as hospital systems to determine the best way the company could help with the pandemic.

"We consider this a duty, and part of our DNA at Brooks Brothers," Brooks Brothers CEO Claudio Del Vecchio said. "These are challenging times that are impacting us all. We are deeply grateful to the medical personnel at the frontlines who are fighting the pandemic, and we are honored to do our part and join our peers in retail to provide protective masks that our health care system critically needs. I also want to thank our dedicated manufacturing employees who are returning to work as we reopen our factories to make this possible."

SEE ALSO: Clothing company Hanes to produce face masks for health care workers amid coronavirus crisis

NOTE: The video in this article is from a previous story about NCSU making face shields for healthcare workers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssampson countyhealthbusinesscoronavirushealth care
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California coronavirus cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Show More
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
138 employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News