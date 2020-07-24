Coronavirus

Free coronavirus testing offered at pop-up site in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Fresno hosted a pop-pup COVID-19 testing site in northwest Fresno on Friday.

People with appointments received nasal swabs at the Sikh Institute Fresno from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Over the last few months, Fresno has partnered with United Health Centers of the San Joaquin Valley to provide easy access to testing in communities that need it most.

You can find a list of locations and drive-thru times at this website.
