New COVID-19 testing site to be available in Merced County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new COVID-19 testing site will be available in Merced County, starting Monday.
The Public Health Department says it is partnering with Verily, which offers state-funded mobile testing resources.
The site will be located at the Los Banos Fairgrounds.
Appointments will be available on Mondays and Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to noon.
Officials say testing at this new location is self-administered and non-invasive.
You can visit their website to make an appointment.
