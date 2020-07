New COVID-19 testing site to be available in Merced County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new COVID-19 testing site will be available in Merced County, starting Monday.The Public Health Department says it is partnering with Verily, which offers state-funded mobile testing resources.The site will be located at the Los Banos Fairgrounds.Appointments will be available on Mondays and Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to noon.Officials say testing at this new location is self-administered and non-invasive.You can visit their website to make an appointment