Coronavirus crisis in Central California: How you can help amid COVID-19 pandemic

Support local businesses by buying gift cards:

Donate funds or food to a local food bank:

Give blood:

Make sure you're protecting yourself and others out in public:

MORE LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As our neighborhoods deal with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) public health crisis, many community members are impacted differently.Here are some ways you can help during this time:Stores and restaurants are hurting, as they close due to the safe-at-home orders around the area. Buy a gift card to help the local businesses now and use it once they're back open.With unemployment skyrocketing during the coronavirus outbreak, many families will find themselves needing help for the first time. Over 37 million people don't have access to nutritious food, including 1 in 12 seniors and 1 in 7 children. Click here to support the Central California Food Bank. Donors are needed urgently. Here are some of the organizations facilitating donations: CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies), especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.Here are additional organizations you can support as they work to lend a hand to Central Californians during the coronavirus pandemic: