Coronavirus crisis in Central California: How you can help amid COVID-19 pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As our neighborhoods deal with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) public health crisis, many community members are impacted differently.

Here are some ways you can help during this time:

Support local businesses by buying gift cards:


Stores and restaurants are hurting, as they close due to the safe-at-home orders around the area. Buy a gift card to help the local businesses now and use it once they're back open.

Donate funds or food to a local food bank:


With unemployment skyrocketing during the coronavirus outbreak, many families will find themselves needing help for the first time. Over 37 million people don't have access to nutritious food, including 1 in 12 seniors and 1 in 7 children. Click here to support the Central California Food Bank.

Give blood:


Donors are needed urgently. Here are some of the organizations facilitating donations:



Make sure you're protecting yourself and others out in public:


CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies), especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.

MORE LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS


Here are additional organizations you can support as they work to lend a hand to Central Californians during the coronavirus pandemic:

