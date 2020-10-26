Coronavirus California

California gun sales up 500% amid COVID-19 pandemic fears, study finds

SAN FRANCISCO -- It appears a lot more people are buying guns during the coronavirus pandemic.

A new report by the researchers at the UC Davis School of Medicine says gun sales have surged up to 500% during the crisis.

Researchers wanted to know the impact of COVID-19 on firearm purchases, including: why are people buying guns? And how are they storing them?

The study found an estimated 110,000 in the state who have bought a firearm because of the pandemic, with almost half, or 47,000, who are first-time gun owners.

RELATED: TSA officers uncover guns 3 times more often than last year despite 75% fewer passengers

So why did they get one?

Many say they are worried about becoming victims of violence.

55,000 gun owners say they have at least one firearm loaded, not locked up and secured as recommended by safety experts.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiasafetyuc daviscoronavirus californiagun safetycoronavirusgun violencecoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccaliforniaguns
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
CA to receive 11.9M rapid COVID-19 tests from federal government
EDD mistakenly takes $10K from man's account
Central California coronavirus cases
Disney to expand shopping, dining into California Adventure
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PG&E Power Shutoffs force some foothill schools to close Monday
1 arrested in Fresno for shooting, killing man in Corcoran
Buchanan High School wrestling coach facing felony DUI charges
Expert argues US should consider national mask mandate
Fresno first responders seeing surge in call as violence continues
EDD mistakenly takes $10K from man's account
CA to receive 11.9M rapid COVID-19 tests from federal government
Show More
Valley firefighters sent to SoCal to help prepare for Red Flag Warnings
SQF Complex Fire: 169,688 acres burned, 75% contained
Fast-moving brush fire prompts mandatory evacuations in SoCal
The moon may contain more water than previously believed
Fire sparks inside vacant building in central Fresno
More TOP STORIES News