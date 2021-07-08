California mom returns home after months-long battle with COVID during pregnancy

"To sit here and think that -- you know, they were kind of like, 'We don't know if she's gonna make it,'" she told our sister station KABC-TV. "It is very surreal.
"I definitely was not the person that was gonna run out and get the vaccine," she said. "And now that's much different."
That's because the Southern California mother was pregnant when she tested positive for COVID-19. Her life came to a screeching halt.
"Everything just kind of escalated," Nash recalled. "And they sent me up to -- I believe their ICU -- to monitor the baby, and that's the last thing that I remember."
Nash was intubated on Easter Sunday. Her baby was delivered via emergency C-section at 29 weeks while the mother was in an induced coma.
Born at 2 pounds, 13 ounces, Pressley Marie Nash is finally out of the NICU. Now, at just more than six pounds, she keeps big sister busy and mom motivated to get her strength back with occupational, physical and respiratory therapy.
"Every day I feel so much stronger and a little more normalcy, if you will," Nash said.
Dad relied heavily on his family, friends and faith to keep moving forward.
"Emotionally I'm better today, right," Ryan Nash said. "Like, she's here, you know, and we see the progress and the work that she's doing on her own recovery -- it's been inspirational."
Donations to the family on their GoFundMe page, allowing them to hire in-home care, helping Jennifer Nash focus on the days ahead, one step at a time.
Her latest victory was an emotional one on July 5, when she finally made it all the way upstairs to see her newborn's nursery for the first time.