COVID-19 vaccine

Fresno County preparing to receive larger supply of COVID-19 vaccine

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County was preparing for an increase in vaccine supplies. Educators will be among those who benefit.

Many kids and parents were also looking forward to the return of athletics

Starting February 26th, outdoor contact sports, including football and soccer could resume in counties where the COVID rate is at 14 per 100,000.

RELATED: Which youth sports can soon resume playing in Central California?

Fresno County was not there yet - at 22.8.

But health officials were encouraged because of a new push to get the vaccine out to more people.

The opening of Gaston Middle School as a COVID vaccination site has been well-received in southwest Fresno.

RELATED: New COVID-19 vaccination clinic opens at southwest Fresno middle school

The team was focused on protecting the elderly. One person who came in was 98 years old.

African-American Coalition Director Shantay Davies-Balch said, "We've really taken on a lens of being equitable in our community and making sure we're prioritizing our most vulnerable population."

A new allocation formula, which included vaccines for those 65 and older, food and ag workers and those in education and emergency services means Fresno County is about to receive a much larger vaccine supply.

Fresno County Health Division Manager Joe Prado said, "We're going to be looking at a 20,000 a week allocation this coming week from here on out kind of knowing that we're in the next allocation formula matrix today."

Ten percent of the vaccine allocation beginning in March will go to educators.

The county wanted to make sure the shots are rolled out equally to the various districts.

Fresno County Deputy Superintendent Hank Gutierrez said, "We looked at where are our teachers that are in the front, teaching in the classroom right now, where are those school personnel that are interacting with students. Those would be considered the higher risk."

Once Fresno County can get to 14 cases per 100,000 people, more youth sports and athletic competitions could return to campus.

Fresno County Assistant Health Director David Luchini said, "Schools are starting up open up a little bit. We're going to have some sports and then the jump is all of a sudden, oh everything is back to normal. And we just can't jump to normal. We still have to make sure we're doing the precautions every day."

Next week, 9,000 shots were expected to be given to people 65 and over and healthcare workers at the Fresno fairgrounds.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresno countycoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
COVID-19 vaccine clinic officially opens at Reedley College
CA to set aside 10% of vaccine doses for teachers
Body cam shows police bust women dressed as 'grannies' to get vaccine
Why declining COVID-19 cases in US may be deceptive
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CHP officer and suspect shot following chase in Tulare County
UPDATE: 12-year-old missing girl found safe in Tulare
Which youth sports in Central CA can resume playing?
Central Valley native's cameras are crucial to Mars 2020 mission
Former Visalia band coach arrested for sexually assaulting student, police say
COVID-19 vaccine clinic officially opens at Reedley College
CA to set aside 10% of vaccine doses for teachers
Show More
Man critically injured after being hit by car in central Fresno
Clovis Unified preparing for secondary students to return to in-person learning
Thieves steal Sanger barber shop's pole that's been in the family for 3 generations
Man shot in the leg during argument in southwest Fresno
COVID vaccination underway for select Tulare, Kings County inmates
More TOP STORIES News