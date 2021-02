Which youth sports can soon resume playing in Central California?

Archery

Badminton (singles)

Biking

Bocce

Corn hole

Cross country

Dance (no contact)

Disc golf

Equestrian events (including rodeos) that involve only a single rider at a time

Fencing

Golf

Ice and roller skating (no contact)

Lawn bowling

Martial arts (no contact)

Physical training programs (e.g., yoga, Zumba, Tai chi)

Pickleball (singles)

Rowing/crew (with 1 person)

Running

Shuffleboard

Skeet shooting

Skiing and snowboarding

Snowshoeing

Swimming and diving

Tennis (singles)

Track and field

Walking and hiking

Fresno County: 22.4 new cases per 100,000

Madera County: 19.0 new cases per 100,000

Mariposa County: 4.8 new cases per 100,000

Merced County: 30.9 new cases per 100,000

Kings County: 38.5 new cases per 100,000

Tulare County: 24.5 new cases per 100,000

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California health officials have loosened the rules for youth sports , including high school sports, to be played during the pandemic.The new guidance allows for some outdoor sports to resume across the state based on the county tier-system and would take effect starting February 26.So what does that mean for the counties in Central California?Fresno, Kings, Tulare, Madera and Merced counties are all currently in the purple tier. Mariposa County is the only Central California county in the red tier.The following sports are considered low-contact outdoor sports that can resume in purple counties, according to the state's guidance In Mariposa County, those sports, along with badminton (doubles), baseball, cheerleading, dodgeball, field hockey, gymnastics, kickball, lacrosse (girls/women), pickleball (doubles), softball, tennis (doubles) and volleyball may resume.In counties where COVID-19 cases rates are at or below 14 people per 100,000, more high-level contact sports including football and soccer can resume, but all coaches and players 13 and older must get tested once a week. Test results must be available within 24 hours of competition.As of February 16, here's how those conditions look for counties in Central California (Click here to view on California's COVID-19 website)