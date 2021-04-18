New hope growing for Shaver Lake community months after Creek Fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some new hope is growing for the Shaver Lake community.With the help of the Central Sierra Resiliency Fund, landowners began to plant the future forest among areas burned by the Creek Fire.About 4,000 seedlings were provided by CAL FIRE and Southern California Edison.Local residents were able to take seedlings and supplies back home to start the reforestation process on their own property.Organizers say it's a way of helping the community recover from the devastation of the last year's Creek Fire that destroyed hundreds of homes in the Sierra.