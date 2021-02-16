1 arrested for firing shots in Visalia, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police say an argument between two groups of people escalated into gunfire on Monday night.Officers responded to reports of shots being fired at Mooney Boulevard and Princeton Avenue around 8:30 pm.Investigators say after the argument, both groups started firing shots at each other.Officers found bullet holes in a nearby vehicle, and the gunfire also hit a neighboring business. No one was hurt.Police tracked down 24-year-old Jacinto Acosta, who is accused of being connected to the shooting.He was booked on several charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, being a gang member in possession of a firearm and gang enhancement.Visalia police are still investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to call Detective Leo Seguraat (559) 713-4739 or theAnonymous Tip Line at (559) 713-4738.