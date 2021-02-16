1 arrested for firing shots in Visalia, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police say an argument between two groups of people escalated into gunfire on Monday night.
Officers responded to reports of shots being fired at Mooney Boulevard and Princeton Avenue around 8:30 pm.
Investigators say after the argument, both groups started firing shots at each other.
Officers found bullet holes in a nearby vehicle, and the gunfire also hit a neighboring business. No one was hurt.
Police tracked down 24-year-old Jacinto Acosta, who is accused of being connected to the shooting.
He was booked on several charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, being a gang member in possession of a firearm and gang enhancement.
Visalia police are still investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to call Detective Leo Seguraat (559) 713-4739 or the
Anonymous Tip Line at (559) 713-4738.
