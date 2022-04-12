2 arrested in connection to multiple crimes in Fresno and Madera counties

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police have arrested a man they say went on a violent crime spree across county lines.Officers found and arrested 35-year-old Anthony Gainey on Friday.They found him with a loaded handgun and a large amount of meth.From March 26 through April 8, police say Gainey committed five armed robberies and two carjackings in crime scenes across Fresno and Madera County.21-year-old Andrea Flores was also arrested for participating in the crime spree with Gainey.