FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police have arrested a man they say went on a violent crime spree across county lines.
Officers found and arrested 35-year-old Anthony Gainey on Friday.
They found him with a loaded handgun and a large amount of meth.
From March 26 through April 8, police say Gainey committed five armed robberies and two carjackings in crime scenes across Fresno and Madera County.
21-year-old Andrea Flores was also arrested for participating in the crime spree with Gainey.
2 arrested in connection to multiple crimes in Fresno and Madera counties
TOP STORIES
Show More