2 arrested in connection to multiple crimes in Fresno and Madera counties

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police have arrested a man they say went on a violent crime spree across county lines.

Officers found and arrested 35-year-old Anthony Gainey on Friday.

They found him with a loaded handgun and a large amount of meth.

From March 26 through April 8, police say Gainey committed five armed robberies and two carjackings in crime scenes across Fresno and Madera County.

21-year-old Andrea Flores was also arrested for participating in the crime spree with Gainey.
