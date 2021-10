FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A healthcare hero returns to duty on the side of a busy highway while on the way home from the hospital.Highway patrol officers tell Action News a nurse at Community Regional Medical Center had just finished her shift when she came across a flipped vehicle along Highway 99 and Central on Thursday.Without hesitation, officers say she stepped in, dressed in scrubs and a mask, and tended to the victim's injuries.That victim is expected to be okay.Highway patrol officers shared images of the nurse, hard at work, thanking her for going above and beyond, to tell her community.