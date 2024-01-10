Crop duster plane crashes near Stratford, Kings County Fire Department says

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Kings County Fire Department confirms a crop duster plane has crashed near the community of Stratford.

First responders say a call for a downed plane came just before 10:30 a.m. near King and 19th Avenues.

The pilot, who was the only person in the plane, is up and walking and is currently being assessed by medical personnel.

Fire crews say the plane was carrying 250 gallons of jet fuel. They could not immediately confirm if it was carrying a pesticide or other chemicals.

The FAA has been contacted and will be taking over the investigation.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.