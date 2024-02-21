No major damage reported after crops flooded in Tulare County

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Blue skies surrounded Tulare on Tuesday afternoon compared to Monday when rain came down hard, flooding some fields.

"It's come in waves, the rain has," said Tom Tucker, the Tulare County Agricultural Commissioner. "It's had a tropical effect on much of it. So, it's a little on the warm side. It's mostly localized ponding."

Tucker said it helps that the rain has been spread out over several days and weeks, unlike last winter's relentless storms.

So far, the agency has not received any reports of damaged crops.

Right now, it's the middle of citrus season. The wet weather can stall operations when those crops get picked.

Tucker adds they're also keeping an eye on the almond trees in bloom.

"During the rainy weather, they can take the rain," said Tucker, "but if it rains too much and it's too cold, then the bees and other pollinators can't get out there and polliniate the blossoms."

James Olson is the owner of the Olson Trading Company, a family business in Tulare known for growing and selling a variety of nuts. He said they're mostly concerned about hail since their almond trees went into bloom a few days ago.

"We got a little bit yesterday, but not enough to cause damage," said Olson. "Cause if it knocks the blossoms, there's no almond crop."

But Olson said so far, the rain has been good for them, especially their oat crops.

"The oats are purely dependent on the rainfall," said Olson. "We're very thankful we have the steady rain to grow our crop."

"Some of our winter wheat-- our spring, summer wheat, planted in the winter-- it's growing good," said Tucker.

"It likes the rain. It's just taking as much of it as it can."

Tucker said even though some farms are dealing with ponding, it's not hurting the crops too badly since farmers know how to adapt to those situations.

The Agricultural Commissioner's Office said they'll have a better outlook on what the season will look like by next month.

Once the rains slow down, the weather warms up, and they know where snowpack levels are standing.

