FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A sweet new option is now available in Fresno's Villaggio Shopping Center near River Park.Crumbl Cookies held its grand opening on Wednesday.The national franchise opened next to Coldstone Creamery.It has a rotating menu to offer four specialty flavors each week. Their famous milk chocolate chip and chilled sugar cookie are always available.Crumbl has two other stores in the Central Valley. One opened in Clovis last summer, and there's another shop on Herndon and Fowler Avenues.