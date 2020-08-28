New cookie store opens in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- There might not be a crumb left at Crumbl Cookies after its grand opening in Clovis.But don't worry, they're baking another batch.The sweet shop opened on Thursday to customers looking for more than just the basic treat.The franchise features dozens of different flavors that change each week.Owners decided to open during the tough times of the pandemic because they offer plenty of ways to pick up cookies, with curbside delivery and take out."We have two signature cookies. We have the chilled sugar cookie, the warm chocolate chip cookies, and four specialty cookies. About 100 rotate around once they're gone. We open Monday through Saturday. Find out the new specialty cookie on Sunday through our social media apps," says Nancy Tilby with the Crumbl.The Clovis Crumbl Cookies location also offers shipping around the country.