California State University employees preparing to strike January 2024

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California State University employees are preparing to hit the picket lines in the new year.

Union faculty members across all 23 campuses, including Fresno State, are planning a 5-day strike from January 22 through the 26th.

This comes amid ongoing contract negotiations for pay equity and better working conditions.

The CFA is seeking a 12-percent pay raise, increased counseling staff to support student mental health services and expanded parental leave, among other things.

Union members previously went on strike at four campuses.

January's strike will coincide with Teamsters Local 2010 members also hitting the picket line.

The CFA's bargaining team is scheduled to meet with CSU management in the second week of January.

If those contract talks go well, officials say a strike may be averted.