Cash register stolen, TVs broken during break-in at Fresno business

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno pizza shop is now out thousands of dollars after a break-in on Monday night.

Owners of the Curry Pizza Company say the break-in happened at their store on Shaw and Marks avenues.

Surveillance video shows two suspects kicking out the glass of the front door and going into the store.

While inside the business, the suspects can be seen ripping a couple of 75-inch televisions off the walls, but they were unable to get them through the door.

The business says the suspects ended up leaving both TVs behind after breaking them but were able to steal a cash register.

"Our store was broken into by two individuals, and they took away more than just TVs - they stole from a hard-working business," the company wrote in an Instagram post.

The owners say the estimated loss is $3,000.