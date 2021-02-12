COVID-19 vaccine

CVS starts administering COVID-19 vaccines. Where to get one in Central CA

The company's website included locations in Atwater, Fresno, Hanford, Madera, Porterville and Tulare.
By and ABC30.com staff
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Californians who are 65 and over now have another place to go for their COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting Friday, February 12, 100 CVS pharmacies across the state, including some Valley locations, will offer the shot.

Eligible residents can start making appointments to receive a shot at some CVS pharmacies in the Central Valley.

It's part of the statewide effort to provide nearly 82,000 shots in at least 100 CVS stores in California.

CVS is one of 20-plus pharmacies across the country participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership Program.

Porterville's Ruben Beltran took a short ride to pick up a prescription at the Olive Avenue CVS on Thursday.

Inside, he noticed something a little different.

The store had signs posted for the COVID-19 vaccine.

"They have a booth to sign up for the shots and then they have another little booth where they actually apply the shot, so it's all set up and ready to go," Beltran said.

To get the shot, you'll need to be a healthcare worker or over 65.

Beltran, at 68, has already received his first dose of the vaccine, but said he believes this will benefit the region.

"It's good news," he said.

To make an appointment, you can register online at cvs.com or call 1-800-746-7287.

The CVS website was experiencing heavy traffic for those wanting to make an appointment, officials said. The site said it would keep refreshing, telling people, "we'll get you in soon."

Eligible residents can start making appointments to receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot at some CVS pharmacies in the Central Valley.



