Dads Cookies serving up gourmet treats at new Lemoore location

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you have a sweet tooth, a pandemic project turned thriving business may be worth a trip to Fresno or Lemoore.

The aroma of freshly baked cookies can be smelt the instant you walk into the Day and Night market.

The stop off of Highway 41 is home to the second location of Dads Cookies.

"It's all about if you have the dream to do something, you work hard, and you get the right people surrounding you, you can definitely do it," explained Lance Sanchez, owner of Dads Cookies.

Sanchez would know as his business started as a pandemic project.

"It kinda started off as a thing to do to pass the time while my daughter and I were laid off of work," recalled Sanchez.

Through trial and error, they found a recipe for success.

"They're kinda the old school style. We still use butter and eggs, but we also make them thick and soft on the inside. So, they're not your traditional small cookies. One is usually plenty for a person," said Sanchez.

Each bite leaves an impression.

"We take pride in the fact that our cookies are salted. We feel that the cookie has to be sweet, but the salt is such an important factor in the end," Sanchez said.

There are five classic cookies to choose from, plus two rotating gourmet cookies each week.

"The peanut butter chocolate, that's the one I could eat every single day," said Sanchez.

If you're in a rush, you can download the new Dads Cookies app to order ahead at both Fresno and Lemoore locations.

As for what's next, Sanchez is extending his inspiring story to his employees.

"Any type of entrepreneurship, we want to help them build their resume and build their mindset that anyone can open their own business," said Sanchez.

