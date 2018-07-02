A weekend explosion and fire on a small tour boat in the Bahamas has killed one person and injured nine others.
People on a nearby boat watched in shock Saturday as flames and black smoke poured into the sky.
The nearby boat then moved close to the burning vessel and attempted to rescue the injured passengers and crew.
The Royal Bahamas police force said 12 people were on board -- 10 Americans and two from the Bahamas.
Sisters Stefanie and Brooke Schaffer were on board with their parents Stacey and Paul Bender at the time of the blast. Paul and Brooke suffered a few bruises and cuts, but Stephanie and Stacey sustained severe injuries. A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family's medical costs.
Stacey suffered multiple broken bones and internal injuries. Stefanie, a 22-year-old dancer, sustained life-threatening injuries resulting in both of her legs being amputated. She remains in critical condition in a medically induced coma.
Police have not yet identified the person who was killed.
Investigators are looking for the cause of the blast.
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldboat accidentexplosion
u.s. & worldboat accidentexplosion