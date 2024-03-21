Crashes continue near dangerous Southeast Fresno intersection

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sunday, there was another crash at Tulare and Minnewawa in southeast Fresno.

It comes two months after a man was nearly hit by a car while checking his mail.

The man who survived that close call, Ruben Almaraz, says he took note when the county added these signs alerting traffic on Minnewawa that vehicles on Tulare do not stop. When asked if it's helped, he replied:

"No. People still speed. People still risk it. 3 or 4 o clock, you'll hear it, cars squealing to cut across," said Almaraz.

Fresno Police has spent more time near the intersection, cracking down on speeding. But Almaraz and his neighbors would like to see more action.

"Someone got taken off into the ambulance. What's next, a body bag? I don't want to see that. I want people to make it home," said Almaraz.

The lanes are set to be repainted once the striping equipment is ready.

"As soon as it comes out to be put to use, the first stop is there at Tulare and Minnewawa," said County Supervisor Nathan Magsig.

Almaraz believes there needs to be a 4-way stop.

Which is where things get complicated. The county and city share jurisdiction of the intersection.

"The city of Fresno has a different criteria for what warrants a 4-way stop. The County of Fresno has a different criteria for what warrants a 4-way stop. We need to reconcile that," said Luis Chavez.

Councilmember Chavez says he will use his infrastructure budget to pay for the 4-way stop.

However, since the majority of the intersection is county-controlled, the city will need permission.

"There's no reason why we should be going through a bureaucratic process when we know what needs to happen and what needs to happen is a stop sign needs to be put in," said Chavez.

People who live in the area agree and hope it happens before another tragedy.

"I always pray and cross my fingers that no one's going to get injured again, me seeing another accident or child hit. I've seen children hit on this street," said Johnny Sanchez, Fresno County resident.

For news updates, follow Nic Garcia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.