Man almost hit by out-of-control car while checking his mail in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man came within inches of being hit by an out-of-control car while checking his mail in southeast Fresno on Tuesday.

ABC30 insider Ruben Almaraz shared a shocking video of the close call just after 4:30 pm near Tulare and Minnewawa.

The video captures two cars colliding in the intersection, sending one of the vehicles skidding towards Ruben.

He was able to jump out of the way before being struck.

Ruben tells Action News one woman was taken to the hospital after the crash.