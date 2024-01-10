WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man almost hit by out-of-control car while checking his mail in Fresno

KFSN logo
Wednesday, January 10, 2024 7:29AM
kfsn

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man came within inches of being hit by an out-of-control car while checking his mail in southeast Fresno on Tuesday.

ABC30 insider Ruben Almaraz shared a shocking video of the close call just after 4:30 pm near Tulare and Minnewawa.

The video captures two cars colliding in the intersection, sending one of the vehicles skidding towards Ruben.

He was able to jump out of the way before being struck.

Ruben tells Action News one woman was taken to the hospital after the crash.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW