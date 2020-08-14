entertainment

Magician David Blaine soars into Porterville by giant balloon bouquet

Many onlookers were excited to witness the magical moment.

The agriculture trucking company posted a photo of Blaine with the balloons floating over their parking lot on social media.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Popular magician David Blaine flew into the Central Valley on Friday -- literally.

The 47-year-old illusionist landed a giant colorful bouquet of balloons at Young's Commercial Transfer in Porterville.

The agriculture trucking company posted a photo of Blaine with the balloons floating over their parking lot on social media.

"Never a dull day at Young's Commercial Transfer. Most days we help feed the Country. Today David Blaine landed his balloons in our parking lot," the company wrote on Instagram.

Many onlookers were excited to witness the magical moment.

It appears Blaine may have been practicing his next stunt. Blaine has a special debuting on YouTube called "David Blaine Ascension," where he will fly into the skies over New York City, holding nothing but balloons. The special will premiere on August 31.

